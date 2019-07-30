By Tunde Opalana, Abuja

Following the protracted crisis in the Edo State House of Assembly, the National Assembly may take over the state parliament if the state governor, Godwin Obaseki fail to within one week issue a fresh proclamation for the inauguration of the Assembly.

The Senate ordered Governor Obaseki to within a week issue a fresh proclamation after the three weeks recommendation by the committee was amended by the Senate Leader, Yahaya Abdullahi who suggested one week ultimatum.

The governor was also ordered to formally informed the 24 members of the Edo State House if Assembly through a media advertisement in both print and electronic media.

The Senate place a caveat that should Obaseki fail to do so, the National Assembly will invoke Section 11(4) of the Constitution to take over the state Assembly.

These decisions were reached after the consideration of the report if its ad- hoc committee set up to intervene in the assembly crisis.

Chairman of the Committee, Senator Abdullahi Sabi Aliyu gave a brief insight into the crisis and steps taken to interface with stakeholders at the state level and within leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The committee declared the June 17 inauguration of the state assembly illegal, unconstitutional, null and void and recommended that the governor should be given three weeks to give a fresh proclamation.

The decision of the senate however generated row but the majority favoured the Senate resolutions.

Details later.