NASS shifts resumption to February 9 for APC membership registration

Tunde Opalana, Abuja

Resumption of Senators and House of Representatives members back to respective chambers has been postponed to Tuesday, February 9.

The shift in resumption date is at the instance of the registration and revalidation exercise of membership of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Federal legislators who vacated on December 18 last year for their Christmas break supposed to resume plenary next Tuesday, January 26.

The notice of the postponement was contained in statement weekend from the office of the Clerk to the National Assembly, Arc. Ojo Olatunde Amos.

The statement read ” this is to inform all Distinguished Senators and Honourable Members of the House of the National Assembly that the resumption of plenary sessions earlier scheduled for Tuesday,26th January,2021 is hereby rescheduled for Tuesday 9th February, 2021.

“This postponement is to enable members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) party participate in the registration and revalidation of its membership, scheduled to commence on Monday,25th January,2021”.