NASS, PASAN agree in full implementation of minimum wage

Tunde Opalana, Abuja



Resolving to find lasting solutions to agitation for a new minimum wage by parliamentary workers, a truce was reached yesterday between the management of the National Assembly and the workers.



To that effect, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed on the full implementation of the new minimum wage and the revised conditions of service between the National Assembly Management and the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN).



This followed the adoption of the report of the 9-Man Committee on the implementation.

Both parties consequently agreed that; Minimum Wage/Consequential Adjustment shall commence from May and the arrears shall be paid by the 4 quarter of 2021 and that CONPECULIAR Allowance shall commence in October 2021 and the anears shall also be paid before the end of the year, 2021.



It was also agreed that leave Allowance at 10% of the Annual Consolidated Salary shall be paid t specified dates while Hazard Allowance at 5% monthly Consolidated Salary shall be paid as stipulated time.



Other agreed payments include; Rent Subsidy at 40% Annual Consolidated Salary to be paid by the fourth quarter of 2021, End of Year Bonus shall be paid as usual at the end of the year, 2021 while Gratuity and other aspects of the Conditions of Service shall be captured in the 2022 Budget for further implementation.

The memorandum agreed on committees constituted to implement these agreements.