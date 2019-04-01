NASS must strike balance in relations with executive- Gbajabiamila

Henry Omunu, Abuja

If Nigeria is to make steady progress in nation building and development, there is the need to strike a balance in relations between the legislative and executive arms of government as well as between all arms of government.

House Leader, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila said while each arm of government deserves its independence, it is imperative to strike a balance in their symbiotic relationship since all arms of government are inter-dependent.

Rep. Gbajabiamila said this in Abuja on Sunday while officially declaring his ambition to contest for the office of the speaker of the House in the 9th National Assembly.

The fifth term APC House member from Lagos state who lost the contest for the speakership position four years ago, said after wide consultations with “colleagues, friends, family, party members and stakeholders’ l am offering myself to serve the nation in the capacity of the speaker, House of Representatives.”

Having studied and understood the intricate workings of the legislature as a critical arm of government in the past 16 years, he said he has come to understand the imperative of striking a delicate balance in the relationship between the executive and legislative arms of government.

He said this has to be done “without compromising the latter’s independence,” adding that indeed “there is a need for a symbiotic relationship between all arms and all tiers of government if we are to make steady progress in nation building.”

Gbajabiamila added that having been a principal officer of the House for 12 years, he is in a uniquely placed in an advantageous position of understanding the nuances and intricacies of the legislative arm of government and the need for its independence and at the same time the inter-dependence with the executive.

Speaking further on what stands him out for the speakership position, he said “it is this wealth of experience and a burning desire for good governance that I bring to the table. A desire to take the legislature to the next level standing tall and shoulder to shoulder with the most advanced legislatures world over.

“I have spent the last four years in doing my best to stabilize the House, whilst exploring and studying how best we as legislators can unleash the full potentials of this country. I have taken copious mental and physical notes and it’s time for their implementation.

“I seek the office of the speaker to bring our tendencies together and unite us as a country. I seek the office of speaker to bring governance even closer to the people. I seek the office of the speaker to mentor the next generation.

I seek the office of speaker so I can use the bully pulpit to galvanize members to make life more abundant for every Nigerian, irrespective of tribe, religious background or political persuasion.”

Speaking earlier, the Director General of Gbajabiamila’s campaign, Rep. Abdulmumin Jibrin said the candidacy of Gbajabiamila is about entrenching democracy, bringing back stability, sanity and dignity to the nation’s democracy.

He said the APC needs to correct what happened in 2011 and 2015, saying that “because it happened then does not mean it should continue.”

Jibrin said Gbajabiamila stands out as the best candidate APC can offer because of his vast legislative experience. He appealed to other aspirants for the position to run an issue based campaign devoid of mudslinging and blackmail.