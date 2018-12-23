NASS member kicks off Gburugburu football competition

Like this: Like Loading...

The member representing Nsukka/Igboeze South Federal constituency of Enugu state in the National Assembly and Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for the constituency in the 2019 general election, Hon. Pat Asadu, has kicked-off a football competition for youths of his constituency. The competition tagged 2018 Gburugburu Continuity Unity Cup was kicked off at the weekend at the Nsukka mini stadium. Asadu while declaring the annual competition open said participating teams were drawn from the 36 wards from the two local government areas that made up the federal constituency. He noted that the competition would keep youths mind away from crime. Hon. Asadu who began the sponsorship of the tournament in 2017 said it will imbibe the spirit of sportsmanship among participating teams as well as give players opportunities to flourish and showcase their talents for discovery. The lawmaker urged the players to take the competition seriously as football scouts from various top clubs were on ground to sign best legs in the tournament. “It is my hope that players will be discover from this tournament by scouts who are on ground waiting to sponsor players to play in clubs side in and outside the country and who will represent Nigeria in the near future,” he said. Chairmen of Nsukka and Igbo-eze South Local Government Areas, Chief Patrick Omeje and Dr. Fidelis Odo, PDP chairmen, stakeholders, and Party members in the two Local Government area and traditional rulers were among dignitaries who graced the opening ceremony. Our correspondent gathered that the tournament which will end on 13th January have N1 million for the winning team of the competition and consolation prizes for other participating teams. Highlight of the event was the kicking off of a novelty match between the PDP ward chairmen and councillors by Hon. Asadu.