NASS leadership promise legislative backings for criminal justice reforms

The leadership of the National Assembly has promised adequate legislative backings to positive efforts at reforming the criminal justice system in Nigeria.

Both the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, and Speaker, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, both represented gave this assurance in Wednesday at a roundtable on reformation of the criminal justice system in Nigeria organized by the Prisoners Rehabilitation and Welfare Action (PRAWA) in conjunction with the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS) at the National Assembly on Wednesday.

Lawan, represented by the chairman, Senate Committee on Finance, Olamilekan Ademola said no society grow without an effective criminal justice system.

The Senate President promise that the National Assembly will always provide legislative assistance to operating conditions of criminal justice administration.

Lawan gave the NILDS assurance that it will appropriate required funds needed for urgent completion of the permanent head office of the legislative institute.

Representative of the Speaker, House of Representatives, Hon. Ogbonna Ojuigbo said, “as legislators, we will not be opposed to amending the constitution to remove the establishment and management of Correctional Service Centres from the exclusive legislative list to the Concurrent list”.

He said this will fast decongest federal correctional centers and enable willing states to provide better service with better living conditions for their people.

Gbajabiamila said “I hope for a reforms that will see an overhaul of Nigeria police architecture to reflect police investigation and prosection, respect to human rights and rule of law, increase funding and availability of forensic and expert personnel”.

The Executive Director of PRAWA, Dr. Ju Agomoh hoped that “the outcome of the roundtable will aid legislations in promoting security and enhancing justice”.

She said that Nigeria need reformation that will promote security, justice and development in the nation.

The Director General, NILDS, Prof. Abubakar Sulaimon in promoting security, justice and development, concerted steps should be taken to ensure that existing legislations and new ones are crafted to support improved security, access to justice, quick dispensation of justice and protection of marginalized and indigent population.

The roundtable was well attended by legislators, law enforcement agents, judicial officers, and personnel of the Correctional Service Centre.