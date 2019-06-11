Nass Leadership: PDP endorses Ali Ndume, Umar Bago

Tunde Opalana, Abuja

Against widely held speculations, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday night finally gave indication of its support in today’s election of the leadership of both Houses of the National Assembly.

Te National Working Committee (NWC) of the party after very extensive consultations with critical stakeholders resolves to support Senator Ali Ndume and Hon. Umar Mohammed Bago for Senate President and Speaker of House of Representatives respectively, ahead of National Assembly inauguration on Tuesday.

According to the PDP National Secretary, Senator Umar Ibrahim Tsauri, the decision was taken early hours of Tuesday in Abuja

The final resolution on Senator Ndume and Hon. Bago was reached at the end of a decisive meeting of members of the National Working Committee, party leaders, state governors as well as senators and members-elect on the platform of the PDP.

He said ths decision is in the best interest of the nation, in line with PDP’s determination “to deepen democracy, ensure a strong and independent legislature, strict compliance with the principle of separation of powers as well as constitutional checks and balances in the polity”.

All senators and members-elect on the platform of the PDP were directed to be guided accordingly.