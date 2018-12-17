NASS leadership incapacitated as workers begins 4 days strike today

Like this: Like Loading...

Chairman of the National Assembly and President of the Senate, Dr. Bukola Saraki and the Speaker, House of Representatives, Rt. Hon Yakubu Dogara, are incapable of forestalling the strike action by workers of the National Assembly scheduled to begin today, The Daily Times can report. The two leaders could do little or nothing to prevent the workers from commencing the sit-at-home action mainly because leadership of the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) are at loggerhead with the management of the National Assembly. Making this clarification in a telephone interview on Sunday, Sanni Onnogu, Chief Press Secretary to the Senate President, said “there is hardly nothing the Office of the Senate President or that of the Speaker can do now that PASAN has declared this strike. He added that the workers’ demands have been on even before the inception of the 8th National Assembly in May, 2015. “You have to note that PASAN does not have any grouse with leadership of National Assembly but the management. However, both of the Senate President and the Speaker intervened in the matter which led to the calling off of the previous strike and the Senate has even gone further to step up legislative process of looking into the demands of the workers. “But I learnt that this (Sunday) afternoon, three of the workers’ demands as presented by PASAN has been met by National Assembly management, remaining one. So, I don’t know if they will still continue with the strike on Monday (today)”, he said. The Clerk of the National Assembly, Alhaji Sani Omolori, could not be reached as at press time while none of PASAN executive officers were available to further clarify this claim. The Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN), the umbrella body of the workers in a press release at the weekend notified the leadership of both chambers of the National Assembly of the decision of the workers to embark on the action. Comrade Musa Nature Muhammad and Comrade Suleiman Haruna, chairman and secretary respectively of the National Assembly chapter of PASAN, in a letter titled ” Notification of 4 days warning strike”, addressed to both Senate President, Bukola Saraki and Yakubu Dogara, Speaker House of Representatives, said the decision was sequel to the notice of strike action contained in a communique on 29th November, 2018. “The Congress of the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria, National Assembly Chapter unanimously resolved at her emergency Congress on 14th December, 2018 to embark on a 4 day warning strike commencing from Monday 17th -20th December, 2018. “By this notice, be kindly informed that the entire members of PASAN shall stay off their respective duties on the above mentioned dates “. Should the strike action commence the today (Monday), there is apprehension that the much anticipated expected laying of the 2019 budget by President Muhammadu Buhari or his representative before a joint sitting of the Senate and House of Representatives may be threatened. Recall that the House of Representatives had last week given the Presidency, a nod for President Buhari to perform the annual ritual of Budget presentation on Wednesday. If the budget presentation should be postponed as a result of this development, the presentation may not be visible again this year as the lawmakers are going on recess on Thursday, 20th December, 2018. At the heat of the crisis, Senate President, Bukola Saraki, on behalf of National Assembly leadership had at a meeting a with the National Assembly’s Management and members of staff under the umbrella of the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN), stated that it was important for the workers to be well motivated and their demands properly addressed in order to create a conducive atmosphere for the legislature to perform its duties. The Senate President and Speaker noted that the demands of the workers are part of the responsibilities of the National Assembly’s Management and that the grievances of the workers should not be allowed to linger. “The leadership of the National Assembly made it clear to the staff that the issues raised by them were previously unknown to the legislators and that even if they were known to the Senate President and the Speaker, the leadership could do little to address them because they fall under the purview of the NASS’s Management. “The workers demanded for the implementation of the CONLESS system in the payment of their salaries and allowances, approval of new condition of service for the workers, among other issues. However, Dr. Saraki and Rt. Hon. Dogara, as well as their colleagues also reassured the workers that they will personally supervise how the management will eventually resolve the issues and ensure that the workers are not shortchanged”. Tunde Opalana, Abuja