NASS Joint C’ttee on Police Affairs approves N74 billion for NPTF

By Tom Okpe

The National Assembly Joint committee on Police Affairs has approved N74 billion for the Nigeria Police Trust Fund (NPTF) for the 2021 operational budget.

The Executive Secretary, NPTF Ahmad Sokoto, disclosed this on Wednesday in Abuja after a close door meeting with the joint committee on police affairs.

Sokoto said the NPTF presented its 2021 budget amounting to N74 billion before the joint committee on police affairs, adding that it was a unique presentation before the two chambers.

He said: “The N74 billion budget estimate, captured all demands of the trust fund which includes, training and retraining of personnels of the Nigerian police force.”

He also said the budget would help in procuring state-of-the-art equipment for the police force, assuring that equipment would be the latest and excellent for the enhancement of skills of the Nigerian police force.

“I am assuring you that the police Trust Fund will leave no stone unturned in carrying out our assigned responsibilities for better policing of Nigeria,” he said.

Sokoto said that the police Trust Fund was established to get additional sources of revenue in order to complement the existing revenue for the police

“Be rest assured that soon, with this budget presentation with the joint committee, it means that, activities of the Nigeria Police Trust Fund will improve.”

He stated that Nigerians would begin to feel the impact of the Nigerian Police, adding; “it would also improve the general welfare of the personnel of the Nigerian police,” he stated.