Nasrul – lahi – li Fathi Society of Nigeria, NASFAT, has chosen a new set of officers to run the Society from 2019 through 2021.

According to Banji Busari, NASFAT Publicity Secretary, the new helmsman of NASFAT is Alhaji Mumeen Olaniyi Yussuf, the former Managing Director of Accenture in Nigeria and now the Managing Director, Verraki Partners.

Alhaji Mumeen Olaniyi Yussuf

The 25 member Executive led by Alhaji Niyi Yussuf will be inaugurated on Sunday October 20 at NASFAT Islamic Centre Aseese, Ogun state.

Yussuf , will be the 7th President of NASFAT.

The highlight of the event will be the handing over of the official flag by the outgoing President Engr Kamil Yomi Bolarinwa to the incoming President Alh Mumeen Olaniyi Yussuf.

The inauguration lecture with the theme, Leadership As A Trust from Allah,will be delivered by the Chief Imam Yaba College of Technology Imam Salman Saheed .

The event will be witnessed by the Governors of Lagos, Ogun, Oyo and other distinguished members of the Society.