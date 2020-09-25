NASCO moves to celebrate Nigeria at 60

By Kingsley Chukwuka

NASCO Group Nigeria is poised to celebrate Nigeria’s 60th Independence anniversary, aimed at X-raying the company’s contribution to the growth of Nigerian economy.

NASCO which started operations in 1963 with the establishment of a jute bag factory in the central city of Jos, said it will hold a live interview session that will unfold the historical evolution of NASCO’s vision and mission, as part of activities to mark the day.

The food company which spoke through its Group Corporate Communications and Compliance Advisor, Mr. Haroun Audu, disclosed that the company will also use the occassion to discuss the functions and operations of the newly commissioned Plateau State Contributory Health Insurance Scheme.

Audu who spoke to our correspondent through a press statement issued in Jos on Thursday, also said that the occasion will witnessed a live Taekwondo session aimed at stressing the importance of Taekwondo to health and personal defence.

According to him: “members of Nigerian Cycling Federation, Plateau State chapter will conduct a cycling demonstration through some major streets of Jos, as well as NASCO and Green Renaissance to flag off a tree planting campaign to be witnessed by Governor Simon Lalong.

“There will also be NASCO powered Peace Polo Match to be kicked off by Governor Lalong who will be wearing a double cap of Grand Patron Jos Polo Club to be vested on him by NASCO Group”.

Our correspondent reports that Independence Day is an official national holiday in Nigeria, celebrated every 1st October as Nigeria’s proclamation of independence from British rule in 1960.