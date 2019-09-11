Authorities of the Nasarawa state’s University, Keffi has adopted a whistle -blower policy to track and address unethical conducts in all ramifications amongst staff and students in the institutions.

This according to the Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Suleiman Mohammed is to inject sanity and discipline in order to promote academic excellence without any hindrance or molestation.

Addressing a press conference ahead of the university’s forthcoming stakeholders meeting, the vice chancellor stated that the measure is part of efforts to promote social justice and promote equity, and fairness.

“I am committed to fight all unethical conducts amongst staff and students. In fighting these unethical conducts, this administration will be fair, just and firm.

There will be no sacred cow. I therefore, seek for your cooperation as well in this war against unethical practices in this university,” Prof. Mohammed said.

The vice chancellor further stated that he wants to seize the opportunity of the forthcoming stakeholders meeting to present his action plan for the university within the period of his tenure, adding that the action plan will be based on 12 objectives which he is committed to pursue in order to make the university a 21st century institution.

“The objectives of the action plan are infrastructural development, institutionalization of university culture, encourage quality research, ensure staff and students welfare, address labour matters, meet the needs of faculties, departments and units, and establish linkages with other bodies.

“Others include improved funding, investment in technology solutions for teaching, learning and research, academic programme development, environmental sanitation development on campus and introduction of new programmes,” he added.

According to him, the university is committed to establishing two new faculties of health science and engineering, reiterating that the authorities of the university have done their homework for the two programmes to start in the 2020/2021 academic session.

The vice chancellor also used the occasion to appeal to the state government on the need to come to the institution’s assistance in offloading the liabilities of N1.7 billion the university is groaning under.