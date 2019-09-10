The Nasarawa state government has pledged it’s determinations to continue to synergize with relevant agencies and corporate organizations to train and re-train its staff in the areas of vocational skills acquisition to enhance their creative and productive capacities for self -reliance and self- employment.

Governor Abdullahi Sule made the pledge while declaring open a five -day basic business training organised by the Nasarawa state Local Government Service Commission in collaboration with the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) for retirees and retiring officers of council and development areas in the state.

The governor, who described the workshop as timely and germane, stated that it is in tandem with his administration’s policy thrust towards re-building the state civil service and the people of the state in such a way that their socio-economic capacities would be enhanced.

While expressing his gratitude to the NDE for their collaboration with the state government, he stressed the need for the strengthening of the programme so that it would help retired and retiring civil servants to have another means of livelihood after active service

Earlier, the NDE Director General, Dr. Nasir Argungu expressed his gratitude to the state government for supporting the organization in the discharge of its duties and assured of the agency’s collaboration and support towards building the productive capacities of people in the state

“Because of your focus as the governor of Nasarawa state we decided to give your state a special attention.

You can all bear me witness that we have done a lot in Nasarawa state ranging from our training programmes to micro-finance enhancement programmes,” the director general stated.

Chairman of the Local Government Service Commission, Mohammed Bawa in his speech, said about 1, 000 retired and retiring staff drawn from the local government and development areas are participating in the training programme which is aimed at equipping them with skills and knowledge on how to take care of themselves after active service.

He then assured that after the training, the commission would facilitate the access of funds from the Central Bank of Nigeria, especially in areas of agriculture among others.