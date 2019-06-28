By Augustine Kuza, Lafia

The Nasarawa state government on Thursday inaugurated a 12-man committee to review and reform the public service in the state.

Inaugurating the committee at the Government House, Lafia, Governor Abdulahi Sule charged the members to determine the current number of government ministries, departments and agencies as well as government owned companies in the state and appropriately advice.

Also, he charged the committee to identify and streamline areas of conflicts in government ministries, departments and agencies and advice the government accordingly while defining their appropriate functions, including determining their structures and organogram.

He further directed the committee to examine the enabling law setting up the Nasarawa state Urban Development Board (NUDB) and advice government on the need to unbundle the board or otherwise, as well as examining the administrative guidelines of the state executive council and review the document in line with the present situation.

Govr. Sule reiterated his administration’s determination to improve the revenue base of the state in order to effectively finance the policies and programmes of his administration for the development of the state.

The governor further stated that to ensure maximum utilization of funds, “all accrued revenues to the state government are to be domiciled in the Treasury Single Account (TSA),” saying government is putting measure to ensure compliance with the policy decision.

The committee is however, expected to submit its report within four weeks from the date of inauguration.

In his acceptance speech, Chairman of the committee, Silas Darku, appreciated the governor for finding them worthy for the task and promised to discharge their duty efficiently.