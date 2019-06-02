Nasarawa expends N45m to train 1, 000 teachers

The Nasarawa state Universal Basic Education Board has responded to a Freedom of Information request by the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP), disclosing how the state spent funds received from the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) from 2015- 2019.

SERAP’s Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare, who disclosed on Sunday in a statement, quoted the board as spending N45 million in one week to train 1, 000 primary school teachers.

The non-governmental organization said that the Secretary of the Nasarawa state Universal Basic Education Board, Yakubu Ubangari, in replying to its query, explained that the counterpart fund for primary education in 2015 was N866, 756, 76 while the matching grant was N876, 756, 756 .76.

In 2016, the counterpart fund was N607, 848, 100.48 while the matching grant was N607, 849, 100.48, just as the total fund accessed by the board in 2015 was N1, 753, 513, 513.52 and N1, 215, 698, 200.96 for 2016.

“In 2015, we spent N45 million in one week to train 1, 000 primary school teachers. The objective is to improve staff and pupil’s synthetic phonics in English Language and to read and write effectively. The training took place in the three senatorial districts in the state,” the board stated.

The board’s letter with accompanying documents dated May 21 further stated that “we spent N13, 925, 336. 36 to construct three classroom blocks and an office block at Kwagshir Primary School.

“The construction was done by Gibbs Scientific Nigeria Limited. We also spent N13, 925, 336. 36 to construct three classroom blocks and an office block at Riri Primary School while the construction was done by Mu’uru Puhu Services Nigeria Limited.”