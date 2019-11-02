The Nasarawa State Government says it will organise cultural festival to showcase the rich cultural heritage of the people of the stateaimed to integrate the people.

Dogo Shammah, the newly inaugurated Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, said this while addressing people from his area, in a reception held in his honour on Saturday in Lafia.

The commissioner said that the state government had already started the preparation to hold the festival by December.

According to him, as the commissioner in charge of the ministry, I will ensure that all hands are on deck to have a successful festival.

“Nasarawa State is blessed with very rich culture; so the festival would afford the people the opportunity to showcase their rich culture to the outside world.

“Our culture is our identity and the cultural festival would help to properly unite us and help in integration,” the commissioner added.

Shammah also said that the state government would ensure regular town hall meetings to get inputs from the public on their priority needs with a view to addressing them.

He called on the people of the state irrespective of their religious, political or ethnic affiliations, to support the state government to succeed.

He noted that political campaigns were over and everybody should join hands to develop the state.

Speaking during the reception, Abubakar Abbas, Chairman, Wamba Local Government Area (LGA) of the state, congratulated the commissioner who is from the area on his appointment.

He, however, appealed to him to persuade the state government to complete the Farin-Ruwa project, construct road in the LGA because lack of roads constituted amajor problem in the area.

Abbas also commended Gov. Abdullahi Sule for assigning the ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism to Shammah whom, he said, had been a journalist throughout his life.

(NAN)