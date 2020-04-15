The Nasarawa state House of Assembly has passed the bill for the establishment of the Nasarawa state Public Procurement Commission.

The assembly passed the bill at plenary on Wedneday in Lafia after Mr. Daniel Ogazi, the deputy majority leader moved a motion for the bill to scale third reading.

The House Speaker, Alhaji Ibrahim Balarabe-Abdullahi, said the bill, if assented to by the governor, would ensure transparency and accountability in the purchase of goods and services by the state government.

Balarabe-Abdullahi said the bill would also ensure equitable distribution of resources amongst the ministries, departments and agencies in the state.

He commended the lawmakers for the passage and directed the clerk of the House to produce clean copies of the bill for the governor’s assent.

Ogazi, who stood in for the Majority Leader, Alhaji Tanko Tunga, while moving the motion for the passage of the bill, called on his colleagues to support his motion considering its importance to the state.

Mr. Danladi Jatau (PDP- Kokona West), the minority leader of the House seconded the motion, which was unanimously accepted by other lawmakers.

The assembly had to cut short its recess on December 31, 2019, for the second reading of the bill.

In a related development, a bill for a law to amend the Nasarawa state Geographic Information Service (NAGIS) also scaled second reading.

The bill is being sponsored by Alhaji Agah Muluku (APC-Nassarawa Eggon East)

The speaker referred the bill to the House Standing Committee on Land for its report on April 20.