Nasarawa Assembly minority leader defects to APC

Minority Leader of the Nasarawa state House of Assembly, Peter Mbucho (PDP/Akwanga North) has defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

Speaker of the House, Ibrahim Balarabe-Abdullahi, disclosed this on Monday, while reading Mbucho’s defection letter during the House proceedings in Lafia, the capital.

The speaker congratulated Mbucho for joining the next level train and commended him for his progressive decision.

According to the defecting legislator, he decided to join the APC to contribute his quota to the development of his constituency, the state and the country at large, adding that “I joined the All Progressives Congress (APC) on March 8 and I have delivered my constituency to APC during the governorship and state House of Assembly election.”

The former minority leader said that he would continue to use his wealth of experience to add value to the APC-led government at all levels.

Apart from the letter of defection, the House also received the nomination of members of the Nasarawa state Independent National Electoral Commission (NASIEC) and Nasarawa state Local Government Civil Service Commission from Gov. Tanko Al-Makura for confirmation.

The speaker announced the members of the state electoral body as Usman Ibrahim-Galle, Abubakar Yerima and Ayuba Usman-Wandai, while Abdullahi Umar and Mustapha Aliyu are members of the state Local Government Civil Service Commission.

The speaker thereafter, directed clerk to the House to communicate to the affected nominees to submit their curriculum vitae on or before March 22 and to appear before the House for screening on March 25.