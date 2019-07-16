The Nasarawa state House of Assembly on Tuesday set up a six-man committee to investigate the finances of the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs following the non-payment of staff salary for the month of June and alleged unnecessary deductions from council funds.

The Speaker, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi, made this known while constituting the committee after Danladi Jatau (PDP/Kokona West) raised the issue under matters of public interest at plenary on Tuesday in Lafia.

He said it was disheartening that up till now, the June salary of local government workers was yet to be paid, saying that “what is happening in the local government is sad and unfortunate; why is it that 16 days after, June salary of the local government staff has not been paid?

“We cannot fold our hands to see our brothers and sisters, who are working at the local government level suffer. I appreciate the Minority Leader, Danladi Jatau, for raising the matter and other members for contributing positively to it.

“It is on this note that I will set up a six-man committee to include Alhaji Mohammed Alkali of Lafia North Constituency as the chairman, and Ego Maikeffi, the clerk of the House to serve as secretary of the committee.”

The speaker named Danladi Jatau (PDP/Kokona West), Ibrahim Muluku (APC/Nassarawa Eggon East) and John Osewu (PDP/Doma South) as members.

Other members of the committee include Daniel Ogazi (APC/Kokona East) and Abdulaziz Danladi (Keffi East).

The speaker directed the committee to submit their report on July 22, assuring that the House would continue to ensure that the right things were done in the best interest of the state and for the overall development of the country.