The Nasarawa State House of Assembly has screened and confirmed the 15 Commissioner nominees sent to it by Gov. Abdullahi Sule.

Alhaji Ibrahim Balarabe-Abdullahi, the Speaker of the House, announced this on Tuesday in Lafia at the completion of screening of the remaining six nominees who appeared before the house.

“If we will recall, on Monday, Oct. 21, the house screened Ahmed Baba Yahaya (Toto LGA), Philip Dada (Karu LGA), Othman Bala Adam (Keffi LGA), and Dr Abdulkarim Abubakar Kana (Kokona LGA).

“Others were Obadiah Boyi (Akwanga LGA), Yusuf Aliyu Turaki (Awe LGA), Dr Salihu Ahmad Alizaga (Nassarawa Eggon LGA), Dogo Shammah (Wamba LGA) and Prof.Otaki Allahnanah (Keana LGA).

“Today, we have screened the remaining six commissioner nominees.

“They are Haruna Adamu (Obi LGA), Ibrahim Musa Ekye (Doma LGA), Hajiya Fati Jimeta Sabo (Nasarawa LGA), Abubakar Muhammed Imam (Lafia LGA), Hajiya Halima Ahmadu Jabiru (Lafia LGA) and Mohammed Bashir Aliyu (Lafia LGA).

“The above screened nominees of Monday, Oct. 21 and Tuesday Oct. 22 are hereby confirmed after the house had found them worthy of their appointments,” he said.

The speaker urged the nominees to serve the people of the state with the fear of God and discharge their duties without fear or favour, when finally sworn in by the governor.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that on Oct. 16, Gov. Sule submitted the names of 15 nominees to the assembly for screening and confirmation as members of the state Executive Council.

The governor’s letter was read by the Majority Leader of the house, Alhaji Tanko Tunga (APC-Awe North) on the floor of the house.

(NAN)