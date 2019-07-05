By Doosuur Iwambe, Abuja

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons and other related Matters (NAPTIP) has said it would open a register in strategic public places to display names of culprits convicted of rape and other form of abuse against women and children in Nigeria.

Speaking while addressing a news conference in Abuja on Friday, NAPTIP Director-General, Julie Okah-Donli expressed grief over the alarming spate of mindless abuse of children, rape and other forms of violence against persons in the country.

Reacting to the rape allegation against a prominent pastor and the case of assault of a nursing mother by a senator, the NAPTIP boss said that the register when opened would shame perpetrators of such wicked crimes as well as serve as deterrent to other people with the intention of committing such crimes.

“We are going to name and shame those who have been found to be culprits for this crime against children wherever they are located. If you are found wanting on any crime, the register had been set up and your names will be contained in that register.

“The spate of mindless abuse of children, rape and other forms of violence against persons has assumed an alarming dimension and concerted efforts must be made to minimize the development.

“Suffice to say that the effects and consequences of rape and sexual violence are too huge for any society to bear. Apart from the fact that many of the victims have met their untimely death in the process, a good number of such victims have been incapacitated while others have continued to nurse the psychological and emotional wounds inflicted on them even as they resign to fate in their silence.

“On our part, NAPTIP views rape and other forms of violence against persons as heinous crimes that must be seriously frowned against and allow the provisions of the law to take its course, no matter the person involved. It is important, to say that the perpetrators of sexual violence and rape are the worst enemies as they sometimes kill the victims in order to cover up their crimes,’’ she said.

Okah-Donli called on the Nigerian Governors’ Forum to domesticate the Violence Against Persons Prohibition Act, to address nagging issues relating to sexual violence happening in states throughout the federation.

NAPTIP also called on the society and precisely, children passing through similar situations to speak out and report to the appropriate agency for prompt response.

“Children who are victims of sexual violence and rape should defy any threat and open up, and I assure them that succour will come their way. Parents and teachers should keep their eyes on their children and wards by ensuring that they are in safe hands,” Okah-Donli added.