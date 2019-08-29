The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), Benin Zonal Command, has taken into custody, a 62- year- old cobbler, Chukwudi Agustine, for allegedly raping a 12-year-old girl.

NAPTIP Benin Zonal Commander, Nduka Nwanwenne, who disclosed this on Thursday in Benin, said that the victim, who is a student, also helps her mother to sell “zobo,” a locally made beverage drink.

Nwanwenne said the suspect had purchased N50 worth of zobo from the victim and gave her a N500 note, stating that “the little girl, who had no change agreed to come for her money after the day’s sales because she was familiar with the suspect and the environment.

“Two weeks later, the victim went back to the suspect’s shop to collect her money, but she did not meet him there.

“She was however, directed by the suspect’s apprentice to his house. When she knocked at his door, the suspect dragged her in forcefully and defiled her.”

Nwanwenne said that the cry of the victim attracted the suspect’s neighbours who rescued her.

According to the zonal commander, on realising that the law would catch up with him, the suspect allegedly tried to settle the victim’s mother with the sum of N50, 000.

“He later reduced the settlement sum to N30, 000 before he was apprehended by the men of the state command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) who handed him over to NAPTIP,” he said.

Nwanwenne further added that the suspect, who hails from Ishiagu Community in Ohazaria Local Government Area of Ebonyi state, has allegedly admitted to the crime as investigation is being concluded to charge him to court. (NAN)