NAPTIP engages stakeholders on human trafficking in Kano

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) said it had sensitised 50 women and men on the menace of human trafficking in Kano.

The Director-General of NAPTIP, Mrs Imaan Suleiman-Ibrahim, disclosed this on Saturday in Kano at a programme tagged “NAPTIP: Ensuring a human trafficking free Nation”.

The DG, who was represented by Mr Effeh Ekrika, the Director of Administration in the agency, said the sensitisation on the dangers of human trafficking, child abuse and child labour became necessary especially in Kano.

“Public enlightenment is the major way of curbing the menace of human trafficking particularly in the northern parts of the country.

“We need to inform them on the ills of trafficking and how it affects them in becoming modern day slaves,” she said.

Suleiman-Ibrahim restated the agency’s commitment to the sensitisation and advocacy in order to curb the menace of human trafficking.

Mr Abdullahi Babale, NAPTIP Kano Zonal Commander, said the sensitisation programme was a clarion call for stakeholders to collaborate to stop the menace of human trafficking.

According to him, the programme will enlighten participants on the reality and risk of giving their wards out for trafficking.

He advised the public against giving out their children and wards to traffickers who lured them with promises of better life for the children.

“At the end of the day, they lure the children into different forms of immoral acts,” Babale added.

Fatima Muhammad, who spoke on behalf of the participants, commended the agency for organising the sensitisation and promised to pass down the knowledge gained.

(NAN)