NAPE set to hold annual conference on oil sector environment

By Joy Obakeye

Nigeria Association of Petroleum Explorationists (NAPE) is set hold its 38th Annual International Conference and Exhibition, (AICE) in Lagos.

This was disclosed by the President of NAPE, Alex Tarka, during a virtual media briefing with journalists.

According to him, the theme of the event is “Accelerating Growth in Nigeria’s Hydrocarbon Reserves: Emerging Concepts, Challenges and Opportunities”.

Tarka, stressed that “this year’s AICE is slated to hold physically and virtually at the Eko Hotel & Suites, Victoria Island, and the NAPE Secretariat at Lekki, Lagos from 15-19 November, 2020.

“The Conference will host speakers who are high level industry practitioners, key personnel in government and the academia, delivering technical papers on seven (7) sub-themes.

According to him, “the opening ceremony holds on Tuesday 17th November, 2020. His Excellency, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, GCON, Vice President, Federal Republic of Nigeria will be the Special Guest of Honour.”

“The Keynote paper titled, The Future of the Nigerian Oil & Gas Industry 2021-2025, will be delivered by Chief Tunde Afolabi, MFR, FNAPE, Chairman/ CEO of Amni International Petroleum Development Company Limited.”

“It is against the backdrop of the foregoing that the Nigerian Association of Petroleum Explorationists (NAPE) will at its 38th Annual International Conference & Exhibition be deliberating on the petroleum business and the regulatory environment with a view to addressing the challenges of exploration and production in the onshore, offshore and Nigeria’s frontier basins, as well as government and regulatory agencies’ support and funding, Cash Call Exit and incentives , new fiscal regimes, PIB, NIPEX operations, Licensing rounds, refining capacity mid-stream infrastructure and the domestic gas market.”

“The Conference will also be beaming its searchlight on new technology application in exploration and production using big data, digitalization, data analytics, artificial intelligence opportunities, etc.

Participants at the Conference will also be discussing the impact of renewable and unconventional energy resources in the oil and gas industry as well grooming the next generation of E&P professionals.”

“The 38th Annual International Conference and Exhibition will also provide other learning opportunities which include the Young Professionals Programme, Pre-Conference Short Courses from 14-15 November and a one-day Pre- Conference Field Trip with the theme: Coastal Environments: Relating Modern-Day Processes to Sedimentary Successions.

Jointly hosted by NAPE and Women in Geosciences and Engineers (WiGE), a sister Association of NAPE.”

He explained that oil and gas will continue to be fuels of choice for the foreseeable future; conventional and unconventional hydrocarbons are likely to remain the main component of the energy mix needed to meet the growing global energy demand in the next five decades.

“In the coming period, technological innovations will be critical not only in ensuring the supply of affordable hydrocarbons, but in mitigating the environmental impact of hydrocarbon exploration, production and utilization.”

READ ALSO: NAPE condemns fall in crude oil price

“Nigeria is at risk of long-term disruption to oil and gas supplies, power generation, a collapse of industries and significant loss of revenue due to continued reduction in hydrocarbon exploration activities.”

“Reduction in hydrocarbon exploration and exploitation has dire consequences for a country like Nigeria with a mono-economy hinged on crude oil.

“Technology is the heart of all the significant achievements in the oil and gas industry.”