NAOWA engages in massive renovation of schools

… commissions blocks of classrooms, in Lagos

Joy Anyim

As part of her contribution to providing quality education for children of Army personnel as well as those within their community, the Nigerian Army Officers’ Wives Association (NAOWA), 81 Division Chapter on Wednesday commissioned the remodelled NAOWA Nursery and Primary School located at 174 Battalion in Ikorodu, Lagos.

The remodelled school which has

two blocks of 10 classrooms, offices and restrooms was commissioned by the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 81 Division, Major-General Enobong Udoh.

It was gathered that the school which is expected to benefit hundreds of children was dilapidated and an eyesore for any meaningful learning to take place.

Speaking at the ceremony, Udoh applauded the effort of NAOWA saying the association had been able to achieve this much without any subvention but through free-will donations.

The GOC maintained that for learning to take place and the needed knowledge impacted, the environment is also important.

” We are all aware learning takes place within a Web of social interactions between teachers and pupils both formally and informally. Schools themselves provide institutional spaces for the community of learners. For learning to be effective in schools, the environment needs to be conducive to learning, allowing the pupils or students agreeable space and time to interact within the learning and teaching process.

” This is more so because child’s development is directly linked to its ability to interact with the environment created for the learning process. This is why it is so important to pay adequate attention to everything that makes for a conducive learning environment including the layout of class rooms and the school in general, the conducive nature of the furniture, decorations and the other facilities and amenities provided as well as the emotional climate created for the learning process.

” It is quiet apparent that in a realisation of this virtue, the NAOWA 81 Division chapter has been so concerned about the need to remodel and rehabilitate the dilapidated school infrastructures with a view to availing them of conducive learning environment for both pupils or students and teachers alike.

” On this note, I feel duty bound to most profoundly commend the president of NAOWA 81 Division chapter, other members of the executive committee and indeed all members of NAOWA 81 Division chapter of all the effort you have put in to remodel the 174 Battalion NAOWA nursery and primary school to meet up with the standard required for a conducive learning environment for our children.”

The President of NAOWA, 81 Division chapter Mrs. Grace Enobong further emphasised on the importance of education in a proper environment.

“Education is a necessary and a long term investment for our children which no reasonable parents will toil with and must be embraced with seriousness that it deserves. The era in which education was acquired in a crowd and stressful environment is now a thing of the past, as NAOWA has taken a firm stand in ensuring that education is a top priority. My desire is to ensure that education and capacity building where students and teachers will have a conducive learning environment.

” Education as I have earlier said is a vital component and crucial in the attainment of wealth creation and economic growth, but despite the huge resources pumped into the remodeling and upgrading of facilities in this school, there is still much to be done in providing affordable and qualitative education to the children and also to provide more classroom chairs, desks, and playing ground for the children. “

She also appreciated all who have contributed to the actualization of the projects and called for more support as the chapter of NAOWA intends to remodel the creche, Nursery and Primary school in Badagry and to establish a senior secondary school for the NAOWA college at Badagry so that the junior students will graduate into the senior class.

The event also had in attendance the National President of NAOWA, wife of the Chief of Army Staff, Mrs. Umma Kalsum Buratai who was represented by the wife of the Chief of Policy and Planning Army Headquarters, Abuja, Mrs. Gladys Yusuf.

Other senior Army officers were also present at occasion..