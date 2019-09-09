The National Association of Nigerian Travel Agency says it will start hosting nationwide free training for IATA and Non-IATA registered travel agencies in Lagos, Port Harcourt and Abuja

Tagged as IATA EasyPay Workshop for IATA and Non-IATA Agents, Mr Bankole Bernard, President of the Association disclosed that the purpose of this workshop was to enlighten Travel Agents on the IATA EasyPay (IEP) plan.

“IATA EasyPay (IEP) is a new payment method that is globally available to all IATA accredited travel agents for the issuance of tickets through IATA’s Billing Settlement Plan (BSP). IATA EasyPay is a secure, pay-as-you-go solution. It is an electronic wallet and is available to agents to use alongside the other payment methods in the BSP,” Mr Bernard says.

Bernard explained that it will also use the opportunity to address certain issues and challenges it has been facing over the years adding that it will make use of this platform to set its house in proper order by encouraging unregistered NANTA agencies to come under the umbrella in order to drastically reduces fraudulent practices in the travel market.

Bankole also added that the benefits of the workshop for the travel agencies was that the IEP provides a greater level of flexibility for agents.

“The IEP will provide travel agents with more flexibility, it will also provide a failsafe, allowing travel agents to continue transacting in the BSP if they ever reach their Remittance Holding Capacity (RHC).”