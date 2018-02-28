NANS warns NASS on EEP projects

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has warned the National Assembly against playing politics with Energising Education Programme Project (EEP) proposed by the Ministry of Works, Power and Housing.

NANS which lauded the project championed by the Minister, Babatunde Raji Fashola, said the lack of power supply in tertiary institutions of learning demands the declaration of a state of emergency.

The organization further maintained that it would “resist any form of opposition and unnecessary delay” in the implementation of the EEP project which, it said, had been approved by the Federal Executive Council as a “Revolutionary Agenda” in the education sector.

It said “Yes we are in support that due processes must be followed. But the project must continue because the issue of lack power supply in our institutions of learning demands state of emergency that requires extra ordinary measures to tackle”.

NANS President, Chinonso Obasi, further declared that, Nigerian students shall resist any form of opposition and unnecessary delay to the implementation of the EEP.

He said “We are not surprised, he is an opposition lawmaker. But discrediting and frustrating the government’s effort in rebuilding the education sector will not be in national interest.

“The actualization of the dream by the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari will remain unforgettable in history. This is the first of its kind in Nigeria as EEP will ensure self-sufficiency in power and sustainable development for Nigerian tertiary institutions’’.

“The institutions will develop and operate energy academies which will train and certify students in courses related to renewable energy, distribute power to surrounding communities in the second-tier of each phase as a strategy for rural electrification, subsequently resulting in an increase of economic activity within those communities and general well-being.”

The Daily Times recall that NANS had requested that the EEP project should be extended to all the tertiary institutions of learning in Nigeria, contrary to the proposed 37 Federal Universities and seven Federal University Teaching Hospitals in the six geo-political zones as requested by the Ministry of Ministry of Works, Power and Housing. for 2017/2018 session held at the Senator Oluremi Tinubu Hall of the institution