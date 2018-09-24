NANS hails boxer Joshua’s victory over Povetkin

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) on Sunday congratulated the Nigeria-born boxer, Anthony Joshua, on his victory over the Russian Alexander Povetkin to retain his World Heavyweight titles.

The NANS’ congratulatory message was contained in a statement titled: “Inspiration for All Nigerian Youths’’, signed by its National Public Relations Officer, Bestman Okereafo in Enugu.

Joshua had on Saturday night defeated Povetkin through a Technical Knock Out (TKO) in the seventh round of the fight at the 80,000-capacity Wembley Stadium, London.

With the victory, Joshua thus retained his WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO world heavyweight championship belts.

The association attributed the victory to hard work and consistency, adding that Joshua remains a big source of inspiration to other Nigerian youths.