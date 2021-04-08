Names of Nigerian ambassadors and their assigned countries 2021

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has published the posting of Ambassadors-designate to Nigerian Missions Abroad, as authorized by President Muhammadu Buhari, according to the Daily Times.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs wishes to inform that His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari, has approved the posting of ambassadors-designate to Nigerian Missions abroad, the Ministry said Wednesday.

Full List of Nigerian Ambassadors And Their Assigned Countries (2021) can be accessed below:

The Non-Career Ambassadors

Dr Uzoma Emenike (United States) Ambassador Tijani Muhammmad-Bande (UN) Adeyinka Asekun (Canada) Yahaya Lawal (Saudi Arabia) Ibrahim Kayode Laaro (France) Modupe Irele (Hungary) Eniola Ajayi (The Hague, Netherlands) Julius Adebowale Adeshina (Togo) Oma Djebah (Thailand) Ademola Seriki (Spain) Umar Sulieman (DRC) Kevin Peter (Czech Republic) John Usanga (Guinea Bissau) Elejah Onyeagba (Burundi) Philip Ikurusi (Argentina) Tarzoor Terhemen (Namibia) Paul Adikwu (The Vatican, Italy) Al-Bishir Al-Hussain (Morocco) Monique Ekpong (Angola) Ominyi Eze (Zambia) C. O Ugwu (Poland) Hajara Salim (Malaysia) Obiezu Chinyerem (Ireland) Ali Magashi (South Korea) M. A Markarfi (Brazil) Hamisu Takalmawa (Tanzania) Jazuli Gadalanci (Kuwait) Sadiya Nuhu (Romania) Olorundare Sunday Awoniyi (Venezuela) Abioye Bello (Pakistan) Zara Umar (Malawi) Henry Omaku (Sierra Leone) Sarafa Isola (United Kingdom) Opunimi Akinkube (Greece) Adejaba Bello (Mexico) Adeshina Alege (Ukraine) Folakemi Akinyele (Philippines) Abdullahi Yibaikwal Shehu (Russia) Maureen Tamuno (Jamaica) Faruk Yabo (Jordan) Adamu Hassan (Vietnam) Abubakar Moriki (Japan) Mohammed Rimi (United Arab Emirates) Jidda Baba (China) Gani Modu Bura (Lebanon) Yusuf Tuggar (Germany) Baba Madugu (Switzerland) Deborah Illiya (Congo) Abubakar Danlami Ibrahim (Trinida & Tobago) Haruna Manta (South Africa) Yusuf Yunusa (Kenya)

The Career Ambassadors

C.O. Nwachukwu (Mali)

A. Kefas (Portugal)

R.U Brown (Gabon)

G.A Odudigbo (Liberia)

O.C Onowu (Brussels)

Y.S. Suleiman (Iran)

E.S. Agbana (Equitorial Guinea)

B.B.M. Okoyen (Cuba)

G.M. Okoko (Deputy Head of Mission to Switzerland)

M.I. Bashir (U.S. deputy ambassador)

M.O. Abam (Italy)

A.E. Allotey (Deputy France)

G. E. Edokpa (Deputy Permanent Representative to The UN)

A. N. Madubuike (Australia)

Adamu Lamuwa (Senegal)

Mr. Innocent A. Iwejuo (Deputy Ambassador to Ethiopia)

M. S. Abubakar (Guinea)

S. D. Umar (Austria)

A. Sule (India)

G. Y. Hamza (Ghana)

N. Rimi (Egypt)

L. S. Ahmed-Remawa (Deputy Cameroun)

M. Manu (Gambia)

R. Ocheni (Deputy Ambassador to Germany)

A. Yusuf (Turkey)

M. Abdulraheem (Burkina Faso)

W. A. Adedeji (Gabon)

A. U. Ogah (Indonesia)

A. A. Musa (Rwanda)

N. A. Kolo (Israel)

S.O. Olaniyan (Sudan)

A. R. Adejola (Switzerland Permanent Mission);

O. E. Awe (Deputy envoy to China)

O. O. Aluko (Benin Republic)

I. A. Alatishe (Deputy Ambassador to Russia)

V. A. Adeleke (Ethiopia)

M. S. Adamu (Cote d’ivoire)

N. Charles (Southern Sudan)

Z M. lfu (Zimbabwe)

B. B. Hamman (Sweden)

The below names are the new ambassadors appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari

List of Nigerian Ambassadors And Their States (April, 2021)

The Ambassadors-designate for confirmation and their states include:

C.O Nwachukwu, Abia state

A. Kafas, Adamawa state

R. U. Brown, Akwa-Ibom state

G. A. Odudigbo, Anambra state

O. C. Onowu, Anambra state

Y. S. Suleiman, Bauchi state

E S. Agbana, Bayelsa state

B. B. M. Okoyen, Bayelsa state

G. M. Okoko Benue state

A. M. Garba, Borno state

M. l. Bashir, Bomo state

M. O. Abam, Cross River state

A. E. Allotey, Cross River state

G. E. Edokpa, Edo state

A. N. Madubuike, Enugu state

Adamu Lamuwa, Gombe state

Mr. Innocent A. lwejuo, lmo state

M. S. Abubakar, Jigawa state

Y. A. Ahmed, Jigawa state

S. D. Umar, Kaduna state

A. Sule, Kano state

G. Y. Hamza, Kano state

N. Rimi, Katsina state

L S. Ahmed-Remawa, Katsina state

M. Manu, Kebbi state

l. R. Ocheni, Kogi state

l. A. Yusuf, Kogi state

M. Abdulraheem, Kwara state

Mrs. W. A. Adedeji, Lagos state

A. U. Ogah, Nasarawa state

A. A. Musa, Niger state

N. A. Kolo, Niger state

S. O. Olaniyan, Ogun state

A. R. Adejola, Ogun state

E. Awe Ondo state

O. Aluko, Osun state

I. A. Alatishe, Osun state

V. A. Adeleke, Oyo state

M. S. Adamu, Plateau state

l. N. Charles, Rivers state

Z M. lfu, Taraba state

B. B. Hamman, Yobe state.