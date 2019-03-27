Namdas joins race for House speaker

Henry Omunu, Abuja

Spokesman for the House of Representatives, Rep. Abdulrazak Namdas (APC-Adamawa), has declared his intention to run for the office of the Speaker in the 9th Assembly.

Namdas, who made the declaration on Tuesday in Abuja, said that though the challenges could be enormous but he has offered himself for the task of the speaker.

“I have the legislative experience having been the spokesman for the house in the last four years. I have what it takes to lead the house as the speaker,” Namdas said.

Namdas also congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari on his re-election and all members- elect on their victories at the 2019 polls.

He enjoined members-elect to put the nation first in all they do.

Namdas said that if elected speaker, he would ensure gender equity and fairness in the 9th Assembly.

While promising to work with the executive arm, Namdas said that the independence of the legislature shall not be compromised under his watch.

He appealed to his colleagues to team up and to invest in him to produce a speaker for all and a speaker for Nigeria.

In a goodwill message, Rep. Abdulraman Shaibu (APC-Adamawa) advised ruling party, All Progressives Congress (APC) consult wide before zoning principal offices at the National Assembly.

He said that members should be allowed to choose their leaders as they know themselves better than the party.

He said: “Let us not allow what happen in 2015 to repeat itself, lawmakers know who will best represent their interests”.

Namdas would be returning to the house for the second time after emerging victorious at the 2019 polls.