Chukwuemeke Iwelunmo

Efforts by the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) to digitalise, the nation’s aeronautical information service (AIS) have received a boost as the agency has commenced the installation of a prefabricated pilot joint briefing offices nationwide.

The installation team which has completed work at Murtala Mohammed International Airport Lagos has proceeded to another airport and is expected to continue the installation in 21 airports and three aerodromes nationwide.

When operational, the prefabricated offices will provide a one-stop-shop at the airside where crew members can obtain AIS briefing, meteorological information and make necessary payments at a single point in compliance with the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Standard and Recommended Practices (SARPs).

The facility will also accommodate the equipment room for the VSAT network which is simultaneously being installed by the contractor.

Speaking on this development, the Managing Director of NAMA, Capt. Fola Akinkuotu said this was part of continuous efforts by the agency to enhance seamless and sustainable communication in the upper airspace, adding that the Satellite Lineup for the VSAT node at NAMA headquarters in Lagos will be completed within the week, while that of Abuja, Port Harcourt and other stations would follow in the next couple of days.

The NAMA boss revealed that the installation of 14 new Very High Frequency (VHF) radio sites which will ride on the new VSAT network was to commence simultaneously with these installations, even as he expressed gratitude to the Federal Government for its support and intervention leading to the final clearance of the agency’s VSAT equipment at the Apapa port.

Capt. Akinkuotu however assured airspace users and the flying public that the Nigerian airspace remained safe, adding that NAMA would continue to upgrade its air traffic management services and procedures to guarantee safety of air navigation in the country at all times.