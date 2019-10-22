Naira Marley has taken to his Twitter page to react to the news of his adjournment announced earlier today by presiding judge, Justice Nicholas Oweibo.

He wrote, “In Nigeria, they will arrest u first then they will find out ur crime after”.

Marley was arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on May 10 alongside Zlatan Ibile with real name, Omomniyi Temidayo and three others for allegedly involving in cyber crimes .

The anti-graft agency arrested Naira Marley on May 10 and was subsequently filed 11-count charge of alleged credit card fraud against him on May 14 in a suit marked FHC/L/178C/19.

The commission alleged that some of the credit cards discovered in his residence bore the names Nicole Louise Malyon and Timea Fedorne Tatar.

The singer pleaded ‘Not Guilty’ to the charges as it was further learnt that his co-defendant, Yad Isril is still at large.



Again, Justice Nicholas Onweibo had in May adjourned Naira Marley’s internet fraud case to October 22, 23 and 24 for accelerated hearing.

He was granted a N2million bail, with two sureties in a like sum.