Naija farmers show: FG offers start- up capital for youths in agribusiness

The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Alhaji Muhammad Sabo Nanono, has said that the participants of the ongoing Naija farmers reality show will be offered an initial capital to start Agribusiness.

Nanono also tasked Nigerian youths to lead the revolution in the agricultural sector, adding that with a population of about 200 million Nigerians, of which 60% are Youths, need to be empowered in the drive towards achieving food sufficiency and also to boost the nation’s economy.

The Minister made this known during a working visit to the participants of the Naija Farmer Reality TV Show, at the Agricultural and Rural Management Training Institute (ARMTI), Abuja on Friday, January.

Nanono noted that the participants are being trained in the various Agricultural value chains and would be offered an initial capital to start Agribusiness.

He said ‘’ they will be role models to other young Nigerians as they will find it interesting to invest their time and energy in the agricultural sector.’’

Daily Times reports that the 3-Month Reality show will formally come to a close on Sunday 24th January, 2021.

The Minister emphasized that the TV Reality Show for young intended Farmers is in line with Mr. President’s pledge to lift Nigerians out of poverty in 10 years by creating more jobs, achieve food security and enhance economy growth in Nigeria.

The Director, Federal Department of Agriculture, Mrs Karima Babangida said while giving her remarks, said that the Programme which has been running for about 3- months now is a youth empowerment project intended to transform unemployed Nigerian youths to become Agribusiness Investors.

Also, the Chief Promoter of the Naija Farmer Reality TV Show, Dr. Chigbo Okoli, said that the Maiden edition of the TV Reality Show included 20 Housemates selected from the Six Geo-Political Zones of the country.

He pointed out the participants would receive Seed Capital from Bank of Agriculture (BOA) and other financial institutions to establish Smallholder Agribusiness.

Responding on behalf of participants, Mr. Oludele Oluyemi pledged that the training embarked during the course of the reality show will be useful and assured that they would be role model towards inspiring other youth to invest in the Agric sector.