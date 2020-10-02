NAICOM unveils portal, to digitalize all insurance operations

By Philip Clement

In a bid to deepen insurance penetration and reposition the insurance sector to achieve maxim reports, the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) says it has launched a portal to kickstart full digitalization of the the industry.

According to NAICOM, the It guidelines in the portal which is expected to kickstart full operations will revolutionize the insurance sector

National Commissioner for Insurance, Sunday Thomas disclosed this in his remarks at 2020 Seminar for Insurance Journalists, holding at Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, adding that the Commission’s portal that has been on the drawing board for over six years, has been fixed.

“Now we have a portal that is taking us from where we were to a new level.

The last module of the portal, will be fixed before the end of the year.

Substantially, we now have a portal we can call NAICOM portal,” he added.

He said in the past three weeks, NAICOM has been sensitizing technical people in the industry and that they have been going through series of trainings.

The Commissioner for Insurance maintained that the commission fully understands that essence of digitalization, stressing that the digital world remains the driver of business,

“The digital world will drive regulation. On like what we said before, we are going to engage the industry with our IT guidelines.

It is no longer going to be historical reporting, it is going to be reporting as at now.

If you tap anybody in the commission, he or she should be able to tell you the transactions in the market in the last four days.

That is the objective, that is where we are heading to,” he stated.