Nigeria Amputee Football Federation (NAFF) has announced the list of 23 players called to represent the country in the fifth edition of Cup of African Nations Amputee Football (CANAF).

The list comprises of 22 home-based players and has only Sarafadeen Olalekan Oyeleke of Bursa in Turkey as the only foreign based player.

Emmanuel Ibeawuchi, Sarafadeen Olalekan Oyeleke, Ndubuisi Jideofor, Chimobi Michael, Ezeji Kennedy, Saidu Haruna, Bolaji Olaogun, Lawal Musa, Muhammed Muritala, Nura Audu, Sodiq Wasiu, Blessing Agu, Ugwu Augustine, Ogunbiyi Setonji Sunday, Grema Umar Mohammed, Abdulazeez Abdulfatai, Ogidan Olayemi Quadri, Kelvin Kingsley, Ibrahim Ndako, Abubakar Isyaku, Idris Yabaci, Daniel Ahize, Ugochukwu Obieze are currently in camp at the National Institute of Sport, National Stadium Lagos state.