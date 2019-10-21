Security has been beefed up at the University of Benin (UNIBEN) Sports Complex venue of the opening ceremony of the 2019 National Festival of Arts and Culture, hosted by Edo.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that men of the Nigeria Police, Nigerian Army, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and the Department of State Service (DSS), were strategically positioned within and around the sports complex.\

The festival, which is expected to be declared opened by Gov. Godwin Obaseki, also has officers of the Federal Road Safety Corprs (FRSC), and the state-owned Edo State Traffic Management Agency (EDSTMA), working to ensure orderliness in vehicular and human movements around the venue.

Similarly, some volunteer organisations, such as Peace Corps of Nigeria and the Edo Government owned Public Works Volunteer (PUWOV), were also seen working to maintain orderliness inside the sport complex.

NAN reports that the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), organiser of NAFEST, started welcoming some of the participating states on Saturday.

NAN reports that the seven-day cultural show will hold at four different venues in the ancient city, namely, Oba’s Palace, UNIBEN Sports Complex, Benin Golf Club and Oba Akenzua Cultural Centre.

The State Commissioner for Arts, Culture and Tourism, Mr Osemwengie Ero, who was at the venue working to ensure success of the opening ceremony, said the festival would provide further cultural integration among the states of the federation.

He said that the festival with the theme: “Our Royalty, Our Pride” signifies the pride and dignity of Benin.

NAN reports that 500,000 visitors from the 36 states of the federation, including the FCT and six countries are expected to participate in this year’s edition of NAFEST.