Benin – The Director General of National Council For Arts and Culture, Mr Olusegun Runsewe, officially declared the mammy market at the NAFEST venue in Benin open for commercial activities.

Oyo delegates at the 2019 NAFEST.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the mammy market is located within the premises of the Oba Akenzua Cultural Centre, one of the four venues, hosting most of the events of 2019 National Festival of Arts and Culture (NAFEST).

Runsewe said that the official opening of the market would enable traders record significant sale during the period of the festival.

He called on residents to take advantage of the ongoing NAFEST to boost their economic well-being.

Meanwhile, at the traditional wrestling event which took place on Wednesday, Delta, Rivers, Anambra, Adamawa, Bayelsa, Zamfara and Borno, advanced to the semi-final stage.

Runsewe said that the traditional wrestling competition was to exhibit the love that exits between the states and ethnic groups. (NAN)