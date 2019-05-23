NAFDAC seizes N2.6m fake, substandard goods in Enugu

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

By Moses Oyediran, Enugu



The National Agency for Food, Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC)

has seized fake, sub-standard and unwholesome drugs, cosmetics and

medical devices worth N2, 650, 000 at Akanu Ibiam International Airport

in Enugu.





This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Enugu

by the Deputy Director and Head, Ports Inspection Directorate, John Okwori on Wednesday.



Okwori said that the seized items were imported from China, USA and Dublin in Ireland, adding that the items were seized in the interest of safeguarding public health.



According to him, surveillance and vigilance operations have been

helpful at carrying out these seizures, adding that “all the illicit consignments were abandoned by their respective importers.’’



The director noted that the seized consignments include cartons of

Isner Mile Minoxidil hair spray imported from China estimated to be

N200, 000 and a carton of unlabeled off-white powdery substance

estimated to worth N500, 000 from China.



Others are two big bags of Eomay toothbrush for children estimated

at N450, 000 from China, two travelling bags with donated drugs and

medical devices from USA estimated to worth N500, 000 and nine travel

bags of medical devices estimated to be N1, 000, 000.



“NAFDAC is working relentlessly to ensure that the airport, especially

Akanu Ibiam International Airport will not be used by unscrupulous

businessmen and women to import injurious and unwholesome items into

Nigeria.



“The agency will continue its strict surveillance at the airport and

make it impossible for those importing fake, sub-standard and

unwholesome drugs, cosmetics and medical device to move their illicit

consignments,’’ he assured.