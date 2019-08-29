In order to reduce risk of getting contact with harmful substances that causes cancer and its spread in the society, the National Agency for food and drug administration and control (NAFDAC) has announced forthwith the ban of calcium carbide,the harmful substance is used to ripe unripe banana by its dealers which will be send to markets across the country for people to consume.

This was to disclosed by the head of drugs evaluation and research Kebbi state NAFDAC office Aminu Buhari galadima at the state office in Birnin kebbi.

According to him bananas must be allowed to get ripe on the mother’s body but over zealous Nigerians used calcium carbide to facilitate its quick ripe but unknown to many particularly the unsuspecting members of public that it causes cancer, he stated that during one of the agency’s routine surveillance the team arrested and seized 450 (four hundred and fifty cartoons of instant noodles (indomie) in yauri market of Kebbi state.

Similarly baskets of exposed drugs were also seized in Jega,the drugs he said are being hawked by people on the streets,some are contraband others are not, but not fit for use because drugs that are exposed to sunlight are harmful.

In a related development, the agency also place a ban on the use of sniper which will take effect on the first of September 2019, the reason according to him 100m sniper is used as pesticides to preserve beans and rice and other consumables, he regretted that despite sensitization done with agro partners some people still uses sniper 100m to preserve raw food, hence the national body mandated them to ban it.

In his contributions, the head of registration and regulations Dauda Sa,ad said most of the water factories in Kebbi have registered with them after passing the necessary test of water samples by their labrotory, he said those producing without NAFDAC number are registered but waiting for their numbers but the quality is not compromised, he added that their team are always on high alert on fake water factories.

The team also monitor the sales of drugs that are fake or unregistered, he called on members of the public to come to consumer complaint unit of the agency to report expired drugs.

In another development, the surveillance team caught cartoons of Bigi cola soft drinks in Birnin kebbi central market,he said all were also seized and the culprits have been arrested,he warned the perpetrators to desist from such dastard acts before the long arm of the law catch up with them, he described their relationship with the host state as frank and cordial.