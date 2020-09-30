NAFDAC gives date for ban of alcohol in sachet, bottles

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) says it will totally ban the production of alcohol drink in sachets by 2023/2024.

NAFDAC’s Director-General, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, made this known on Wednesday, September 30.

Adeyeye said that alcohol drink in sachet would be phased out by 2023 ending or the first week of 2024 when it would no longer exist in the society.

Adeyeye had earlier expressed worry over the sale and consumption of alcoholic beverages in sachets and small volume glass and Poly-Ethylene Terephthalate (PET) bottles.

She also decried the negative effects of irresponsible alcohol consumption on public health and on the safety and the security of the public.

Adeyeye said with the support of the Federal Ministry of Health, the concern also relates to the fact that alcohol “is also a toxic and psychoactive substance with dependence producing properties.

According to her, uncontrolled access and availability of high concentration alcohol in sachet and small volume PET or glass bottles have been put forward as a factor contributing to substance and alcohol abuse in Nigeria with its negative impact on the society.

She said the World Health Organisation (WHO) reports that alcohol consumption contributes to three million deaths each year globally as well as to the disabilities and poor health of millions of people.

Adeyeye said that stakeholders had already met on this to outline the negative impact of the product on society, particularly on youths.

“NAFDAC and the Federal Ministry of Health met on this issue with the distillers association, a couple of days ago.

“We let them know that they can think of business because there is nothing wrong about that.

“NAFDAC and Federal Ministry of Heath also have to think about the society, we had a series of meetings at the ministry.

“We all agreed that we are going to carry out the ban in phases,” she said.

Daily Times had reported that NAFDAC had earlier announced this in a statement on Saturday, September 12.