The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control NAFDAC, has banned the sale of Sniper and other brands of agricultural formulations of

Dichlorvos following rampant suicide cases and misuse of the products. Sniper which orirginally is an agricultural formulation for pest control, has been the choice of tool in committing suicide in recent times.

A statement released by the Director-General of NAFDAC, Prof. Moji Adeyeye, yesterday Wednesday July 11th, says Sniper and other related products would not be sold in supermarkets and in the open markets from September 1st 2019

“NAFDAC is giving a two-month (up to August 31, 2019) notice to brand owners/distributors to recall and withdraw their products from open markets and supermarkets that do not have garden corner/shelves to the agro dealer outlets.

The sale of Sniper insecticide and other Dichlorvos brands in open markets and supermarkets nationwide is prohibited with effect from September 1, 2019. NAFDAC is giving a six-month

moratorium up to January 1, 2020 for brand owners to exhaust the products that are in various accredited agro-input dealers (distributors/marketers/retailers) outlets.” the statement read

The statement added that dealers, distributors, marketers and retailers of agrochemicals are to immediately register with the agency to ensure strict monitoring of the supply and use of the agrochemical.