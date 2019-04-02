NAFDAC alerts public on fake cholera vaccine

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has alerted the public, particularly health care providers, over the circulation of fake Dukoral Oral Cholera vaccine in Bangladesh.

A statement by the Director-General of NAFDAC, Prof. Moji Adeyeye, says the fake Cholera vaccines are being manufactured in Bangladesh and might find its way to Nigeria if not checked.

“We are raising this alert to health care providers and the society at large about the existence of falsified Dukoral Oral Cholera vaccine circulating in Bangladesh. The WHO Country Office and Health Authorities in Bangladesh have quarantined the 8,000 falsified packs of Dukoral Oral Cholera vaccine so far identified.

The details of the falsified Dukoral Oral Cholera vaccines identified in Bangladesh are as follows –



Product Name Dukoral Oral Cholera Vaccine/ Vaccin Oral contre le Cholera

Batch Number KV8262B1

Expiry Date 2020-04

Stated Manufacturer Valneva Canada Inc. Note that the logo of the manufacturer Crucell is also displayed,” she said.

The NAFDAC boss clarified that the manufacturer of genuine Dukoral Oral Cholera Vaccine was Valneva Sweden AB, formerly Crucell Sweden AB.

“Valneva Sweden AB, the manufacturer of genuine Dukoral Oral Cholera vaccine stated that the combination of the manufacturers, Valneva Canada Inc and Crucell should not exist on any packaging of the vaccine in the market. Dukoral Oral Cholera vaccine manufactured by Valneva Canada Inc is not registered by NAFDAC.

“All importers, wholesalers and retailers are implored to desist from illegal importation, distribution and sale of the falsified vaccine,” Adeyeye warned.

The NAFDAC boss stressed that its team has strengthened its surveilance team at all ports to prevent the illegal importation of the falsified Dukoral Oral Cholera vaccine from Bangladesh.

NAFDAC has also heightened surveillance to prevent distribution and sale of the falsified vaccine. Health care providers and other members of the public are advised to be vigilant and contact the nearest NAFDAC office with any information on the falsified Dukoral vaccine.

Anybody in possession of the falsified vaccine should submit it to the nearest NAFDAC office” she said

Adeyeye further urged consumers to report any adverse event related to the use of vaccines to the nearest NAFDAC office via – NAFDAC PRASCOR 20543 (toll free from all Network ) or via [email protected]