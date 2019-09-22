



Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State has said President Muhammadu Buhari is not leaving any stone unturned towards addressing the security challenges faced in the country.

Lalong stated this during the 2019 Annual 10 Kilometer Walk/Jog Exercise, organised by the headquarters of the 551 Nigerian Air Force (NAF), in Jos, the Plateau State capital.

Represented by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Youths and Sports Development, Mrs Helen Ishaya, Lalong said, “Buhari is undaunted towards addressing various security challenges across the country in order to spur Nigeria’s socio-economic development and peaceful co-existence of Nigeria’s citizenry.

“This can only be achieved through continuous involvement in physical fitness training of the security personnel and providing the right equipment for the NAF to perform its constitutional roles.

“This is because in recent times, sports participation has been able to project the image of NFA well beyond the service frontiers as NAF team is a formidable football team in Nigeria”.

Responding, the Commander, 551 Nigerian Air Force, Air Commodore Kabiru Aliyu laud the Plateau State government for providing the enabling environment for troops to operate.

Aliyu however charged officers and men to continue to engage in exercise has it helps in developing mental alertness, he said.

However at the end of the 10 kilometer Walk/Jog exercise, officer Daniel Tuesday, emerged winner in the men category, while officer Ogbo Ngozi emerged winner in the female category.

Others are Wing Commander Umar Aliyu, Commandant Air Force Military School Jos, emerging first in the men walk category, while Corporal Blessing James emerged first in the female Joggers category.

Our correspondent reports that the annual 10 Kilometre walk/Jog Exercise has helped to build stronger bridge of friendship which would also go a long way to foster better relationship amongst officers, air men and women, military/paramilitary and civilian populace across the State.

