The Nigerian Air Force says it has lost two of its personnel in a gun duel with bandits at Kawan Pole Waya in Kaduna state.

It said that the incident occurred at about 5 p.m. on Monday, along the Kaduna-Birnin Gwari Road, about 20 kilometres from Birnin Gwari.

Director of NAF’s Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, announced this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

He gave the names of the deceased personnel as Flying Officer Abdulrahman Bayero and Aircraftman Saidu Bawa.

According to Daramola, the incident occurred when troops of 271 NAF Detachment, Birnin Gwari on Monday, at about 5pm dismounted an ambush set up by bandits at Kawan Pole Waya, along the Kaduna-Birnin Gwari Road.

“The gallant troops were able to fight their way through the ambush to the side of Birnin Gwari and called for reinforcement. Unfortunately, two air force personnel paid the supreme price in the process,” he said.

The spokesman said that the late personnel were buried on Tuesday in accordance with Islamic rites, adding that the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, on behalf all officers, airmen, airwomen and civilian staff of NAF commiserates with the families of the fallen heroes.

He said that the air chief prayed that the Almighty should grant their souls peaceful repose.

Daramola said that chief of air staff has urged all personnel to remain resolute and continue to work assiduously in synergy with sister services and other security agencies to rid the North-West of all criminal elements.