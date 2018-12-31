NAF reactivates more aircraft, completes Base Defence coordination centre in Rivers

Like this: Like Loading...

Determined to improve on it services, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has reactivated more serviceable platforms for the prosecution of the ongoing war against insurgency and other forms of criminality in the country. The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, disclosed this at the weekend during his operational visit to 115 Special Operations Group (115 SOG) Port Harcourt, Rivers State, said an ongoing in-house reactivation works on Mi-35P and EC-135 helicopters is almost completed. He said that “upon completion in the first quarter of 2019, the reactivated aircraft they would be available for deployment to enhance NAF operational efficiency in the discharge of its constitutional roles.” NAF spokesman, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, stated in a statement explained that CAS operational visit to 115 SOG was one of the series of visits on NAF units across the country to assess the operational readiness in tackling emerging security challenges as well as progress of work on the reactivation of various platforms. Air Marshal Abubakar was represented by the Chief of Policy and Plans (COPP) NAF Headquarters, Air Vice Marshal (AVM) Muhammodu Muhammed who was conducted on an inspection tour of the completed Base Defence Coordination Centre (BDCC) by the Commander 115 SOG, Air Commodore Elijah Ebiowe. The BDCC, which is equipped with communications and surveillance equipment to boost the operational capacity of the Unit in the area of intelligence gathering and real time coordination of the Base Defence Plan, would also help in timely response to security exigencies within the Unit’s Area of Responsibility (AOR). The visit also witnessed the commissioning of a new block of 18 single-bedroom Corporals and Below Quarters. Speaking during the visit, the CAS stated that the current NAF administration places high premium on the welfare needs of personnel, as evidenced by the various projects embarked upon across NAF units to meet accommodation and other welfare needs. CAS thanked the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Muhammadu Buhari, for providing a conducive environment for the Service to function effectively and efficiently. Earlier, in his welcome address, the Air Officer Commanding (AOC) Tactical Air Command (TAC), AVM Oladayo Amao, thanked the CAS for providing the human and material resources to accomplish numerous projects in NAF Base Port Harcourt. According to him, the CAS’ footprints were clearly visible throughout the entire TAC with the completion of several other projects, in addition to ongoing ones. “I can assure you that, these and other projects in 115 SOG are only a fraction of the overall efforts by the CAS to improve the well-being of our increasing number of personnel in various NAF Bases across the country. We are grateful for the guidance and strategic direction from Headquarters NAF in the areas of infrastructural development and operational efficiency”, he said.