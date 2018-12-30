NAF jets strike armed bandits’ hideout in Zamfara

The Nigerian Air Force said its Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation DIRAN MIKIYA has neutralised an armed bandits’ hideout at a compound west of Tsamari in Birnin Magaji Local Government Area of Zamfara State. NAF spokesman, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, said in a statement that the attack was conducted at dawn on 28 December 2018 following intelligence reports indicating that the compound was being used by the armed bandits as a camp from where they launch attacks against innocent civilians. “Accordingly, the ATF detailed a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) aircraft, which confirmed the presence of bandits armed with high calibre weapons at the location. Consequently, an Alpha Jet aircraft was dispatched to strike the compound, recording direct hits on the target area and resulting in significant damage to the structures and neutralisation of some bandits, as later confirmed by credible human intelligence sources. Surface troops later invaded the compound and recovered some motorcycles abandoned by the fleeing criminals. “The ATF, working in concert with surface forces and other security agencies, will continue to conduct reconnaissance and air interdiction missions with a view to restoring normalcy to the affected states in the Northwest,” he stated. However, it was not certain on Sunday whether the destroyed hideout were those being used by insurgents who last week killed innocent people in Zamfara State, as there was no independent source to confirm the claim.