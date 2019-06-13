NAF helicopter crashes in Katsina

By Andrew Orolua, Abuja

An air force combat helicopter crashed on Wednesday in the process of landing while returning from an anti-armed banditry combat mission in the North West theatre under operation ‘HADARAN DAJI’.

A statement by the Director of Public Relations and Information

Nigerian Air Force, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola said details of the cause of the incident are still scanty at the time of filing this report.

He however, confirmed that “the incident occurred at the Katsina Airport at about 3.30pm today, June 12, 2019. There was no loss of life, either of persons on board the helicopter or on the ground.”

Meanwhile, the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, has immediately directed the constitution of a board of inquiry to determine the exact cause of the incident.

He said air force will continue to solicit the understanding and support of the general public as it daily strives to ensure the security of Nigeria and Nigerians.