NAF attributes operational successes to supports from host communities

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has said that the success of its operations and internal security duties depends on the active and positive co-operation of residents.

AVM Saddiq Kaita, the Air Officer Commanding (AOC) of NAF’s Ground Training Command (GTC), Enugu, said this during a courtesy call to the Traditional Ruler of Nike Kingdom in Enugu, Igwe Julius Nnaji, on Monday in his palace.

Kaita said that the NAF would also identify with positive development within its host communities and states; while contributing its quota to the success of the people.

“It is customary to identify with the owners of the land and its people and seek their co-operation in our operations and duties.

“Since I came, I continue to see and hear positive and good news about the entire Nike kingdom and how you have been living peacefully with our officers and men.

“We, NAF, are happy that the monarch and his cabinet members had continued to show good example to the youths, which had resulted in the peace and progress in the kingdom,’’ he said.

According to him, we are so grateful for the hospitality shown to the Nigerian Air Force and its personnel since we establish our base in your kingdom.

Earlier, the Traditional Ruler of Nike Kingdom in Enugu, Igwe Julius Nnaji, commended the AOC for the professionalism and discipline been displayed by NAF personnel in Enugu.

Nnaji noted that the community had not recorded a single act of harassment from any NAF personnel all these years.

“We have been living harmoniously and cordially with the Nigerian Air Force and you people had been a good neighbor to Nike people and by extension the people of Enugu State.

“The Nigerian Air Force and its personnel had shown us great love even taking care of health needs of our people through routine healthcare outreaches etc,’’ he said.

The monarch, however, appealed to NAF to give employment to some of its able-bodied sons and daughters to strengthen the already existing relationship and co-operation.

The monarch prayed for the success of the AOC as well as NAF’s personnel nationwide as they grapple with emerging security threats in the country.

The AOC later presented a plaque to the monarch, even as he signed the visitors’ register of the palace.