The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) says it will continue to ensure adequate security in Bauchi state and the North East region as a whole.

Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, gave the assurance when Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state visited him in Abuja on Tuesday.

” I want to assure you, your excellence, that we will do everything humanly possible to continue to support the government and the good people of Bauchi state.

“We will ensure that there is adequate security in Bauchi state and indeed, the North East. Bauchi is a very strategic location for NAF, hence it established a special operation command in the state.

“We also have the regimental training centre in Bauchi, where the Special Forces of about 300 personnel have already commenced their special training,” the air chief added.

Abubakar noted that the air force has Special Forces in the North East fighting hand in hand with the Nigerian Army in some of their operations in the region.

He said that the Special Forces units were specialised units properly trained to conduct a number of operations hand in hand with the air force.

Abubakar said the service by extension is going to have another training centre in Ipetu Ijesa in Osun state, Birinin Gwari in Kaduna, state and in Owerri in Imo state.

The air chief said the whole idea is to add value to what is being done by other security agencies.

Earlier, the governor commended Abubakar for his professionalism, the role of the air force in fighting insurgency and the manner the service has been restructured.

He equally, acknowledged the chief of air staff positive contributions to the growth of Bauchi state and Nigeria, adding that his contributions were devoid of sentiments.

Mohammed said the establishment of an air force base in Bauchi and creating a special operation command unit in the state is a plus for the air chief.