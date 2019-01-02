NAF aircraft destroys terrorists meeting veune near Baga

The Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation LAFIYA DOLE has destroyed a building being used as meeting venue by Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) fighters near Baga in Northern Borno State. The attack was conducted on Tuesday, 1 January 2019, after series of Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions confirmed that the building was being used as an assembly point by the terrorists. Consequently, the ATF dispatched a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Alpha Jet aircraft to attack the building. A direct hit was recorded on the target leading to significant damage to the structure and neutralization of the occupants.