 Press "Enter" to skip to content

NAF aircraft destroys terrorists meeting veune near Baga

January 2, 2019
The Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation LAFIYA DOLE has destroyed a building being used as meeting venue by Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) fighters near Baga in Northern Borno State. The attack was conducted on Tuesday, 1 January 2019, after series of Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions confirmed that the building was being used as an assembly point by the terrorists. Consequently, the ATF dispatched a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Alpha Jet aircraft to attack the building. A direct hit was recorded on the target leading to significant damage to the structure and neutralization of the occupants. Andrew Orolua, Abuja

Published in News

Dailytimes

Dailytimes

More from NewsMore posts in News »

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: